May 18, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST ROAD SERIES IN THE BOOKS - The Sea Dogs hit the road to face the Yard Goats in the first road series of the season. Despite the hot start to the season, Portland only won two of the six games at Dunkin' Donuts Park. In the series, Portland batted .288 as a team with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI. The pitching staff finished 2-4 with a 3.73 ERA allowing 31 runs on 50 hits while walking 17 and striking out 56 in 50.2 innings.

CASAS ON A STREAK - Triston Casas is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. During the six games, he is batting .462 (12-for-26) with one double, three home runs and 10 RBI. He is also slashing .481/.846/1.328. He ranks third in the Northeast League in RBI (12) and sixth in batting average (.341)

MIESES LEADS THE WAY - Johan Mieses leads all Northeast League batters with six home runs. He also ranks third in slugging percentage (.750) and fifth in OPS (1.122).

STILL TOP DOGS - Despite dropping the last series to Hartford, the Sea Dogs are tied for first place in the Northeast League with the Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for second place, 2.0 games back.

FAMILIAR FOE - The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will face off the the second time this season, and second time in May. During the last series, New Hampshire took game one, but Portland went on a five-game winning streak. As a team, the Sea Dogs are hitting .264 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBI against the Fisher Cats.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski makes his third start of the season tonight. He owns the lowest ERA among Sea Dogs starters (0.96) and will be facing the Fisher Cats for the second time. He last pitched against New Hampshire May 6th and tossed 3.1 innings allowing three runs (all unearned) on one hit while walking four and striking out four.

