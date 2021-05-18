Akron RubberDucks to Host Games at Canal Park with Full Capacity Beginning June 2

(AKRON, OHIO) - In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the Summit County Health Department, the Akron RubberDucks are thrilled to announce that they will once again host home games at Canal Park with full capacity beginning June 2. As a result of this approval from health and government officials, single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 home games are now available for purchase by calling the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153.

The RubberDucks' safe reopening plan as outlined for May home games will remain in place through June 1, meaning that fans will still be required to wear an appropriate face mask while at Canal Park and continue to follow all social-distancing guidelines during those games. Beginning June 2, fans will no longer be required to wear a face covering while at the ballpark and all seating options at Canal Park will become available for purchase without social-distancing requirements.

All RubberDucks fans are encouraged to secure their single-game tickets now as these tickets are expected to sell quickly due to high demand and limited quantity. The RubberDucks ticket office are available by phone at (330) 253-5153 or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

"This news has been a long time in the making, from our safe reopening for special events in June of 2020 to beginning the 2021 RubberDucks season this month with our safe reopening plan. We are so thrilled to have all of our RubberDucks fans back here at Canal Park and express tremendous gratitude to all of the city and state officials, gameday staff, and front office staff who worked tirelessly with us to keep our community safe at Canal Park," said Akron RubberDucks Owner, Ken Babby. "Along with our partners at Union Home Mortgage we want to Welcome You Back Home to Canal Park!"

The RubberDucks will continue doing their part in the responsible reopening of Akron as the team has also been selected as a distribution site for the city's continued effort to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19. From May 18-23, fans will have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination while enjoying a ballgame at Canal Park.

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all health and safety protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns.

"We all thrilled to bring this sense of normalcy back to our fans as we safely reopen Canal Park to full capacity! For over a year now our staff has been hard at work to offer safe, affordable, family fun events for our fans," said Jim Pfander, GM of the Akron RubberDucks. "We are confident that Canal Park will continue to be a safe place for fans of every age to enjoy a night of RubberDucks baseball this summer!"

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

