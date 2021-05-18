Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (8-4, T2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (1-10, 6TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 5.5 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (1-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP ADAM OLLER (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 18 | 6:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #13 | HOME GAME #7 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. TBD

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Ricardo Pinto (0-1, 6.23 ERA) vs. TBD

FRIDAY, MAY 21 VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie and Akron fought hard for the final outcome of their six-game series on Sunday. After the SeaWolves plated four runs in the first inning, Akron responded with five runs of their own before the SeaWolves answered. Kerry Carpenter had a career-day at the plate for Erie, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs driven in. Akron's pitching struggled throughout. Starter Eli Lingos was only able to pick up one out before Erie knocked him out of the game, and the offense drew a season-high 11 walks at the plate. The Erie bullpen was strong, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing only one run in the 7-6 win.

