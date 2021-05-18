Beerfest Tasting this Summer Thanks to Beer Wall on Penn

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils invite beer lovers to four Beerfest games this season at FirstEnergy Stadium, thanks to their 2021 craft beer partner - Beer Wall on Penn.

Join us at the ballpark to sit down, relax, and sip on some of your ice-cold favorites!

Tickets for Beerfest start at just $34 per person and include a collectible R-Phils sampling glass, a two-and-a-half-hour all-you-can-eat buffet at Bunbino's Tailgate Seidel Auto Group Deck, two hours of beer sampling, and admission to the game.

This summer's Beerfests will feature beers local Pennsylvania breweries including some right in Berks County. More information about specific options will be available shortly!

The two-and-a-half-hour deck buffet will include BBQ chicken, BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, baked beans, potato salad, mac & cheese, corn, cookies, and Pepsi products.

Beerfest days in 2021:

Thursday June 10th - 7:05pm vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) -Post-game Fireworks! & Concert Thursday, July 8th

- 7:05pm vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) -Post-game Fireworks! & Concert Thursday, August 12th

- 7:05pm vs Akron RubberDucks (Indians) -Post-game Fireworks! & Concert Wednesday, September 8th

- 11:00am vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

-FEATURED GAME: 19th Annual Morning Game w/ R-Phils BLACK "R-Train" Hat Sept 8th is the 19th Annual Morning Game, where Beerfest will become "Kegs and Eggs" and Reading will play their only game of the summer before noon. There will be free hot dogs and Gerhart coffee for fans, as well as a pregame walk around the warning track. The first 2,000 adults in attendance will get a free black "R-Train" hat and kids will get a 2021 team photo!

Individual game tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2021 season are on sale now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at rphils.com or by calling 610-370-BALL. The Weidenhammer Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

