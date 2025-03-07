Thunderbirds Rally Against River Dragons But Fall in Overtime, 7-6

Watertown, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds scored five goals in the 3rd period to force overtime against the Columbus River Dragons, but 2:30 into the extra frame, Cody Wickline beat Boris Babik to down the Thunderbirds, 7-6, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Gus Ford started the scoring for Carolina (32-8-4) on the power play 5:52 into the 1st period, but Columbus (26-11-4) took over following the opener. The River Dragons score twice within a minute to take a 2-1 lead into the 1st intermission and tacked on three more goals in the 2nd taking a 5-1 lead to the final 20 minutes.

After a lifeless first 40 minutes, the Thunderbirds had an option. They could either pack it up and get ready for Saturday or show some character. Carolina chose the latter.

Zach White notched his first goal of the evening just 43 seconds into the 3rd period cutting the deficit to three, 5-2. Columbus got a power play goal to build the lead back to four, but then the floodgates opened for White.

White responded 58 seconds later after the power play goal from Columbus, then cut the River Dragons lead to two just 6:44 into the 3rd period notching a hat trick. Four minutes later, the Milford, Connecticut native roofed home his fourth goal of the period, making it a one goal game, 6-5.

The Thunderbirds had all the momentum in the 3rd and with 5:31 left in regulation, Jan Salak jammed home a goal at the far post to tie the game at six, sending the Fairgrounds Arena into a frenzy.

Neither side could find a regulation winner and Carolina and Columbus went to overtime for the second time this season. 2:30 into the extra frame, Cody Wickline beat Thunderbirds netminder Boris Babik to take the extra point on the evening for the River Dragons, 7-6.

Carolina and Columbus wrap up the weekend on Saturday evening back in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

