Galvin Placed on Season-Ending IR

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has placed forward Ryan Galvin on season-ending IR, effective immediately.

Galvin was injured on February 15 in a game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. This season with the River Dragons he appeared in 32 games with four goals and six assists for 10 points. Two of Galvin's four goals went for game winners.

The River Dragons are in Carolina for a weekend set against the Thunderbirds Friday night at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 6:05 pm. March 14 and 15 is Legends Weekend, with Friday designated Josh Pietrantonio night and Saturday is Legends Night featuring a Legends game starting at 4:45, with admission included in your ticket to that night's game.

