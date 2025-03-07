Hat Tricks Breeze Past HC Venom, Post Second Shutout Win of Season

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Conor McCollum stopped all 24 shots he faced and Noah Robinson scored late in the first period in a 4-0 win over HC Venom on Friday at the Danbury Ice Arena.

McCollum picked up his second shutout of the season and third of his career. The second-year netminder has four wins over his last five starts. MC improved to 18-10-5 and was awarded first-star recognition.

Robinson ripped home his 12th goal of the season through traffic with 1:59 left in the first to put Danbury on track for four unanswered goals. It marked the Hat Tricks' first shutout since defeating Motor City, 1-0, at home on Jan. 18. The Hat Tricks outshot the Venom 43-24, including a 13-3 advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

The Hat Tricks had consecutive power play opportunities in the middle frame, including a double-minor on Brendan Charlton, and capitalized at the end of it. Gleb Bandurkin tapped home a cross-slot pass from Vadim Frolov and doubled Danbury's advantage.

And the insurance goals didn't stop there.

Connor Woolley buried one through the five-hole with 1:35 left in the second, after stealing a loose puck in the neutral zone to extend Danbury's lead to three. Woolley has three goals in four games since returning from the 15-day injured reserve.

Zach Pamaylaon also scored on a redirect at 13:45 of the third and finished with a two-point outing. The defenseman netted his fifth goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks killed off a five-on-three 3:20 into the middle frame that originated from Cory Anderson's interference minor and too many men on the ice. Danbury's penalty kill stood tall on all five opportunities.

With the win, the Hat Tricks have earned points in each of their last 11 home contests.

Up next, the Hat Tricks continue their five-game homestand against HC Venom on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

