Rock Lobsters Rocked The House Against Motor City

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







FRASER, MI - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Motor City Rockers 4-1 Friday night in Big Boy Arena.

It was a dominant start to Athens' showing, logging 20 shots to Motor City's 5 through the first 20 minutes; however, the game remained level at 0-0 going into the first intermission.

Five minutes into the second period, Brandon Picard unleashed a wrister from the right circle that beat Trevor Babin to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled on the power play three-and-a-half minutes later, as Kayson Gallant ripped his team-leading 11th power-play goal of the year into the back of the net. The 24-year-old is now level at the top of the FPHL leaderboard for power play goals scored this year.

Athens was able to create a three-goal cushion in the third period mere seconds after going to its first penalty kill of the night, as Orca Wiesblatt buried a rebound off of a Garrett Milan effort.

The affair exploded at the 14:10 mark of the final period, as nearly a dozen penalties were issued out of a scrum between members of the two teams.

A five-minute power play began for the Rockers and the hosts were able to scratch one back through Kyle Stevens.

Looking to make things interesting late on, Motor City emptied its net. Josh Rosenzweig collected the puck and went aiming for the rare goalie goal, missing by a margin and hitting the post. He would be able to log a secondary assist however, as it was collected by Wiesblatt and flipped to Milan who converted easily.

The Rock Lobsters (33-6-2, 91 pts) travel to McMorran Arena in Port Huron, Mich. take on the Port Huron Prowlers for two games over the next two days. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.