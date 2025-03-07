Bobcats Bested 7-3, Bingo Wins 18th Straight

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Behind an offensive onslaught of six goals in the third period, the Binghamton Black Bears pounded the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-3 at Hitachi Energy Arena Friday night.

Despite the thrashing, the 'Cats did not go into the night quietly, getting three of their own in the third, first from Mike Mercurio at the exact halfway mark of the final frame. Followed by a pair in the final few minutes just 1:21 apart from Nick McHugh and Daniel Klinecky to carry much needed momentum into the Saturday rematch.

Connor Green did everything he could in goal for Blue Ridge, making 45 saves in the losing effort.

Both teams return tomorrow night for Autism Awareness Night presented by Alpha Therapy with puck drop slated for 7:30 PM. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

