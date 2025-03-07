FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







WATERTOWN WOLVES at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Hang On For Big Win Over Wolves

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers held on for a 3-2 win over the Watertown Wolves on March 7. Port Huron pulled within two points of Watertown for third in the Empire after winning the regular season series 1-0.

After peppering Breandan Colgan with shots in the opening frame, the Prowlers broke through in the period's final minute. Bryan Parsons floated a shot that Luke James deflected home to break the ice.

"It was a point of emphasis, being locked in," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "I thought the guys came to the rink ready to go and they carried that into the first period. I thought we dominated the first period."

Just over a minute into the second, Port Huron struck again. Reggie Millette sauced a backhander from the blue line into the slot and Lukas Lacny whacked it past Colgan's glove to double the lead. A few minutes later, Jamie Bucell went five-hole with a long-range shot off a faceoff play and it was 3-0 Prowlers.

Late in the period, the Wolves started to battle back. Trevor Neumann found Carter Thornton on an odd-man rush to make it 3-1 heading into the third. In the third, Watertown had a four-on-three power play and Kyle Powell converted from the slot.

That's as close as the Wolves got as Valtteri Nousiainen held things down the rest of the way and Port Huron escaped with three points.

"I thought we tapered off and got away from some things that made us successful in the second and third," Paulin said. "Like we said after the game, good teams find a way. It wasn't pretty in the third but we had great goaltending and gutty performances."

Nousiainen stopped 27 shots and seven of his teammates recorded a point.

Colgan made 33 saves in the loss.

The Prowlers welcome in the Athens Rock Lobsters for the rest of the weekend on March 8 and 9. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Bested 7-3, Bingo Wins 18th Straight

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Behind an offensive onslaught of six goals in the third period, the Binghamton Black Bears pounded the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-3 at Hitachi Energy Arena Friday night.

Despite the thrashing, the 'Cats did not go into the night quietly, getting three of their own in the third, first from Mike Mercurio at the exact halfway mark of the final frame. Followed by a pair in the final few minutes just 1:21 apart from Nick McHugh and Daniel Klinecky to carry much needed momentum into the Saturday rematch.

Connor Green did everything he could in goal for Blue Ridge, making 45 saves in the losing effort.

Both teams return tomorrow night for Autism Awareness Night presented by Alpha Therapy with puck drop slated for 7:30 PM. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

HC VENOM at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Breeze Past HC Venom, Post Second Shutout Win of Season

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Conor McCollum stopped all 24 shots he faced and Noah Robinson scored late in the first period in a 4-0 win over HC Venom on Friday at the Danbury Ice Arena.

McCollum picked up his second shutout of the season and third of his career. The second-year netminder has four wins over his last five starts. MC improved to 18-10-5 and was awarded first-star recognition.

Robinson ripped home his 12th goal of the season through traffic with 1:59 left in the first to put Danbury on track for four unanswered goals. It marked the Hat Tricks' first shutout since defeating Motor City, 1-0, at home on Jan. 18. The Hat Tricks outshot the Venom 43-24, including a 13-3 advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

The Hat Tricks had consecutive power play opportunities in the middle frame, including a double-minor on Brendan Charlton, and capitalized at the end of it. Gleb Bandurkin tapped home a cross-slot pass from Vadim Frolov and doubled Danbury's advantage.

And the insurance goals didn't stop there.

Connor Woolley buried one through the five-hole with 1:35 left in the second, after stealing a loose puck in the neutral zone to extend Danbury's lead to three. Woolley has three goals in four games since returning from the 15-day injured reserve.

Zach Pamaylaon also scored on a redirect at 13:45 of the third and finished with a two-point outing. The defenseman netted his fifth goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks killed off a five-on-three 3:20 into the middle frame that originated from Cory Anderson's interference minor and too many men on the ice. Danbury's penalty kill stood tall on all five opportunities.

With the win, the Hat Tricks have earned points in each of their last 11 home contests.

Up next, the Hat Tricks continue their five-game homestand against HC Venom on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Rally Against River Dragons but Fall, 7-6, in Overtime

Carolina scores five goals in 3rd to steal point from Columbus

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds scored five goals in the 3rd period to force overtime against the Columbus River Dragons, but 2:30 into the extra frame, Cody Wickline beat Boris Babik to down the Thunderbirds, 7-6, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Gus Ford started the scoring for Carolina (32-8-4) on the power play 5:52 into the 1st period, but Columbus (26-11-4) took over following the opener. The River Dragons score twice within a minute to take a 2-1 lead into the 1st intermission and tacked on three more goals in the 2nd taking a 5-1 lead to the final 20 minutes.

After a lifeless first 40 minutes, the Thunderbirds had an option. They could either pack it up and get ready for Saturday or show some character. Carolina chose the latter.

Zach White notched his first goal of the evening just 43 seconds into the 3rd period cutting the deficit to three, 5-2. Columbus got a power play goal to build the lead back to four, but then the floodgates opened for White.

White responded 58 seconds later after the power play goal from Columbus, then cut the River Dragons lead to two just 6:44 into the 3rd period notching a hat trick. Four minutes later, the Milford, Connecticut native roofed home his fourth goal of the period, making it a one goal game, 6-5.

The Thunderbirds had all the momentum in the 3rd and with 5:31 left in regulation, Jan Salak jammed home a goal at the far post to tie the game at six, sending the Fairgrounds Arena into a frenzy.

Neither side could find a regulation winner and Carolina and Columbus went to overtime for the second time this season. 2:30 into the extra frame, Cody Wickline beat Thunderbirds netminder Boris Babik to take the extra point on the evening for the River Dragons, 7-6.

Carolina and Columbus wrap up the weekend on Saturday evening back in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Motor City Musters Just One Goal, Falls to Athens just 4-1

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - Athen's talent showed up in spades on Friday night, as the Rock Lobsters took the first and only meeting with the Motor City Rockers, 4-1.

The first period proved uneventful, with neither side netting a goal, as Rocker goalie Trevor Babin recorded 20 first period saves.

Athens got the scoring started 5:06 into the second period when Brandon Picard tallied the first goal of the game with a quick wrister from the right wing circle.

Just three and a half minutes later, on a powerplay, Athens extended their lead to 2-0 on a Kayson Gallant one timer.

The score would stay stagnant until halfway through the third and final period, when the Rockers got their first opportunity on the man advantage. Athens' Garrett Milan found himself on a shorthanded breakaway, when a low shot was initially saved by Babin, before Orca Weisblatt banged home the rebound, bringing the score to 3-0 Rock Lobsters.

At the 14:10 mark of the third, chaos broke out when 11 different penalties were assessed including three game misconducts, one to Motor City's Avery Smith for being an aggressor and two to Athens Joseph Colatarci and Filip Virgili for a pair of third man in offences.

The Rockers would get on the board when Kyle Stevens buried a shot from the right wing circle on the powerplay, bringing the score to 3-1 Athens.

The Rock Lobsters added a tack-on goal, when Athens leading scorer Garrett Milan put one into an empty net, putting a bow on the win for his squad at 4-1.

The loss is the ninth straight for Motor City, while the win marks four in a row for Athens.

Motor City continues the weekend with a matchup against the Watertown Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 at Big Boy Arena.

Late-Game Chaos Doesn't Deprive Rock Lobsters of Win

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Fraser, MI - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Motor City Rockers 4-1 Friday night in Big Boy Arena.

It was a dominant start to Athens' showing, logging 20 shots to Motor City's 5 through the first 20 minutes; however, the game remained level at 0-0 going into the first intermission.

Five minutes into the second period, Brandon Picard unleashed a wrister from the right circle that beat Trevor Babin to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled on the power play three-and-a-half minutes later, as Kayson Gallant ripped his team-leading 11th power-play goal of the year into the back of the net. The 24-year-old is now level at the top of the FPHL leaderboard for power play goals scored this year.

Athens was able to create a three-goal cushion in the third period mere seconds after going to its first penalty kill of the night, as Orca Wiesblatt buried a rebound off of a Garrett Milan effort.

The affair exploded at the 14:10 mark of the final period, as nearly a dozen penalties were issued out of a scrum between members of the two teams.

A five-minute power play began for the Rockers and the hosts were able to scratch one back through Kyle Stevens.

Looking to make things interesting late on, Motor City emptied its net. Josh Rosenzweig collected the puck and went aiming for the rare goalie goal, missing by a margin and hitting the post. He would be able to log a secondary assist however, as it was collected by Wiesblatt and flipped to Milan who converted easily.

The Rock Lobsters (33-6-2, 91 pts) travel to McMorran Arena in Port Huron, Mich. take on the Port Huron Prowlers for two games over the next two days. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday.

MONROE MOCCASINS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Mocs Choke Deer in Maclean's Debut

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - With 16 games remaining, it was time to turn the page to a new chapter and a new bench boss for the Dashers Hockey Club: Paul Maclean. Unfortunately, it would be a tough debut for the teams' 3rd coach of the season, falling 5-1 at the hands of the Monroe Moccasins.

Period 1 opened up hot and heavy with offensive pressure. In the front half of the frame, the Moccasins controlled the zone and put the Dashers on their heels early. As a result, Jhuwon Davis got a little careless with his stick trying to fight the puck out of the zone and was assessed a double-minor for high sticking just over 2 minutes into the contest. The first 2 minutes were killed pretty handley by the Dashers, but then Monroe was able to set up their system. Houston Wilson, a former VC Bobcat who used to call the David S. Palmer home, made his presence felt in his return. He was able to finish a feed by Yianni Liarakos into the back of the net to open the scoring. The assist was Liarakos' first point since returning to FPHL action in his 4th game with Monroe. He currently sits at 395 career points in the Fed. But then Monroe took a few penalties of their own, opening the door for 2 Dasher man advantages. With the extra man, the Dashers had a couple grade A opportunities created by passes off pads leading to rebounds, but couldn't find the equalizer past Cody Karpinski. The horn sounded with the score remaining 1-0 Monroe, who also led in shots 15-9.

A one goal game with a fresh 20. Would the Dashers be able to find some offense? Monroe came out fast again, peppering Rutherford and maintaining possession in the offensive zone. It took just 3:47 of period 2 time for the Mocs to tuck their first of three unanswered tallies. Kevin Szabad, who spent 38 games with Baton Rouge before joining Monroe, earned his first goal with his new team to double the margin at 2-0. 6 minutes later, Ben Stefanini snapped an 8 game pointless streak with his first mark since January 10th to extend the margin to 3. The Dashers had just 9 shots on net in the middle frame, and Cody Karpinski was brilliant in just his second affair with his 6th FPHL squad. Inside the final minute of period 2, the captain Frank Schumacher slammed home a 4th goal, fittingly his 4th of the season. The shots through 2 frames were 42-18 in favor of the visitors.

Staring at a difficult hill to climb, the Dashers came out for period 3 a bit flat. Before people could get back to their seats, Trygve Many Guns lit the lamp on the powerplay, burying a back door feed. It was the power forward's 8th goal of the season, and a whopping 5th in his 5 games played against the Dashers. Other than some pushing and shoving after a couple whistles, the game was not very physical, with each team earning just 6 penalty minutes. As time winded down, Jhuwon Davis sent a pass ahead to rookie Yosuke Jumonji, who was able to create a little bit of space and beat Karpinski on the far side with 2:30 remaining to spoil the shutout. The final buzzer sounded with the score 5-1 Monroe, who also outshot the Dashers 54-24 in full time.

The win snaps a 6 game slide for Monroe, who currently sits 6th in the Continental division and is looking to make a late push for a playoff spot. Parker Rutherford saved 49/54, his 12th 40+ save effort of the season in the losing effort. The two teams will square off for the 6th and final time tomorrow night at 7:05 CST, with the Dashers donning specialty First Responder jerseys up for live, in-person auction following the game.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Game Postponed

Biloxi, MS - Tonight's game, Baton Rouge at Mississippi, was postponed due to equipment failure at the Coast Coliseum. The game will be made up on Sunday, March 9th. Time to be announced.

