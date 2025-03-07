Richard Colarusso Joins the Black Bears in Virginia

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of Richard Colarusso ahead of the three-game set against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Colarusso will become the second, collegiate-signee this season like Darion Benchich.

Colarusso is a native of Tewksbury, MA, and will make his pro-debut this weekend. The 24-year-old has spent the last four seasons playing with Saint Anselm College (NCAA DIII) in Manchester, NH. In those four years with the Hawks, Colarusso appeared in 66 games and recorded 22 points as a defenseman.

Prior to his collegiate days, Colarusso spent time with the Rochester Monarchs of the NCDC, and the New England Wolves in the EHL. The new hybrid-skater stands at 5'9", 175 lbs., and will not count towards the Black Bears 19-man active roster.

