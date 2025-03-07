Motor City Musters Just One Goal, Falls to Athens just 4-1

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser MI - Athen's talent showed up in spades on Friday night, as the Rock Lobsters took the first and only meeting with the Motor City Rockers, 4-1.

The first period proved uneventful, with neither side netting a goal, as Rocker goalie Trevor Babin recorded 20 first period saves.

Athens got the scoring started 5:06 into the second period when Brandon Picard tallied the first goal of the game with a quick wrister from the right-wing circle.

Just three and a half minutes later, on a powerplay, Athens extended their lead to 2-0 on a Kayson Gallant one timer.

The score would stay stagnant until halfway through the third and final period, when the Rockers got their first opportunity on the man advantage. Athens' Garrett Milan found himself on a shorthanded breakaway, when a low shot was initially saved by Babin, before Orca Weisblatt banged home the rebound, bringing the score to 3-0 Rock Lobsters.

At the 14:10 mark of the third, chaos broke out when 11 different penalties were assessed including three game misconducts, one to Motor City's Avery Smith for being an aggressor and two to Athens Joseph Colatarci and Filip Virgili for a pair of third man in offences.

The Rockers would get on the board when Kyle Stevens buried a shot from the right-wing circle on the powerplay, bringing the score to 3-1 Athens.

The Rock Lobsters added a tack-on goal, when Athens leading scorer Garrett Milan put one into an empty net, putting a bow on the win for his squad at 4-1.

The loss is the ninth straight for Motor City, while the win marks four in a row for Athens.

Motor City continues the weekend with a matchup against the Watertown Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 at Big Boy Arena.

