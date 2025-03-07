Before the Black Bears 3/7, 3/8, & 3/9

March 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears are heading down to the Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time in franchise history. They take on a familiar-looking Blue Ridge team that has seen many former Black Bears make their way through town. After missing the postseason last year, the Bobcats are enjoying a tight playoff race as they look for the franchise's first playoff appearance.

The Black Bears head to Virginia after another big weekend, this time at the expense of the Dashers. Night one was a picture-perfect performance as the team had both the offense and defense working. A hat trick from captain Tyson Kirkby, as well as a shutout from goaltender Nolan Egbert, propelled Binghamton to a 9-0 victory. Night two was not much different, as Kirkby would once again score. This one, however, was special, as Kirkby took sole possession of the Black Bears franchise goal record. Five other Black Beans would score, including Scott Ramaekers, who found the back of the net twice in the contest. All of this offense mixed in with another Connor McAnanama master class is the reason Binghamton skated away with a big 7-1 victory. The Black Bears enter this matchup 38-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 110 points.

The Bobcats welcomed HC Venom to town last weekend in a series that had both teams fighting for playoff positioning. Night one was an intense battle as the Bobcats would put the first four goals on the board. Four different Bobcats recorded goals, and it was just enough to weather the comeback effort. The Venom would score the next three, finishing game one as a 4-3 Blue Ridge victory. Night two was a similar story as the game once again ended 4-3. This time, however, it was an HC Venom shootout victory. The two teams went back and forth, with neither side being able to grab a lead for a long time. The shoutout saw just one goal in favor of HC Venom as they took this one and the very important 2 points. The Bobcats come into this matchup 21-15-5, fifth in the Continental Division with 67 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Scott Ramaekers (F) - Ramaekers has been quite impressive for the Black Bears in his sophomore season. He has slotted nicely with any linemates coach Sherwood has put with him. Scott had two goals in the second meeting with the Dashers, and he seems to be getting better with every shift he takes as a professional. Ramaekers' emergence has been a huge part of this team's success, and they will look to him to carry the offensive load when it comes to playoffs.

Black Bears - Zac Sirota (F) - Sirota has been a great find for this club as he has slotted in perfectly anywhere he is needed. No matter if it is as a first liner or extra forward, Sirota always finds a way to contribute to the team's success. He knows exactly how to get at opponents and keeps them on their toes whenever he is around. Sirota rounds out this stacked forward group, and he will do whatever the team asks of him to ensure a victory.

Bobcats - Hunter Godmere (F) - Godmere joined these Bobcats just a few weeks ago and has made a huge impact since then. He had four goals in his first weekend with the Bobcats, including a hat trick in his second game with the team. Overall, Godmere recorded seven points in the two-night barrage over the Motor City Rockers. Godmere may be the answer to the scoring this Bobcats team has needed, and they will surely need him to lead the way if they hope to beat this Black Bears team.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears are back on the road for the first time since January, as the team has had their last nine games at home. This homestand was sensational, and the Black Bears faithfully poured out every night to show support for their beloved team. The team continued their win streak throughout their long stay in the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena and has seen the 17 victories stack up in a row. Now that the team heads on the road, they look to keep up their great play away from Binghamton and, hopefully, take this streak towards historical heights.

Schedule

March 7, 7:30 pm at Hitachi Energy Arena (Wytheville, VA.)

March 8, 7:30 pm at Hitachi Energy Arena (Wytheville, VA.)

March 9, 4:05 pm at Hitachi Energy Arena (Wytheville, VA.)

You can watch all three of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

