Thunder Weekly, June 1

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished its season-series this past weekend with longtime rival, Tulsa. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, May 28

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 L

Saturday, May 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-2 L

Sunday, May 30

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, June 2

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, June 5

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 19-12-3-1

AWAY: 22-8-3-1

OVERALL: 41-20-6-2

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 1st, Western Conference, 90 points, .652 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 25

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 49

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 71

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +27

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, Jacob Graves, 113

FIRST ON THE LINE - Wichita travels to Allen on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch first place in the West. A Thunder win would essentially wrap up the division for Wichita with just Saturday's game remaining against Kansas City. The Americans finish the season with two games this weekend at home against Rapid City. Â

NO MORE OIL - Wichita wrapped up its season-series this past weekend against Tulsa. The Thunder came back on Sunday afternoon for a 4-3 overtime victory. Tulsa is the lone team that the Thunder has a losing record against this season. Wichita went 4-7-2 against the Oilers.

DORO - Spencer Dorowicz collected his third shorthanded assist on Sunday, giving him six shorthanded points and a tie for first in the league in that category. Dorowicz needs four points to equal his career-high from last season as he has 30 points (11g, 19a) in 61 games this year.

NEXT GENERATION - Matteo Gennaro collected his fourth game winner of the season on Sunday and his second that occurred in overtime. He leads the team with 25 goals and tied for seventh in the league in goals scored.

SHORTIE - Alex Peters recorded his third two-point game of his career on Sunday. He registered his first shorthanded goal of his career that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead in the third period. Peters has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 33 games and is a +14. Â

OH CAPTAIN - Ryan White has points in his last three games and scored a big goal on Sunday to help Wichita climb back into the contest. The veteran forward from Brandon, Manitoba has nine points (4g, 5a) in 23 games. He was named team captain back at the end of April.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is second in the league in goals-against average (2.29) and first in save percentage (.931)...Stephen Johnson had his first two-assist game of his career on Sunday...Anthony Beauregard is third (+27) and Jay Dickman is fifth (+25) in plus/minus...Jay Dickman is second in rookie scoring with 47 points...Mathieu Gagnon and Jacob Graves are tied for sixth in penalty minutes (113)...Wichita is outscoring opponents 82-55 in the third despite being outshot 765-598...Wichita is 16-2-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 26-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 18-10-2-2 when tied after one...Wichita is 19-11-6-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 30-7-1-1 when scoring first...

