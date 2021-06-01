Komets Clinch 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff Birth

June 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets secured their Kelly Cup playoff spot with a win Friday night at Indy. Going into the final week of the regular season, the Komets are in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 27-16-3-2 and winning percentage of .615. The team will travel to Utah for three games this week.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri 5/28 at Indy FW 2 - INDY 1 OTW

Sat 5/29 at Indy FW 3 - INDY 4 SOL

Mon 5/31 at Indy FW 2 - INDY 5 L

About last week-- Friday night, the Komets traveled to Indy for the start of a three game series. After a scoreless first period, Indy's Peter Krieger netted the first goal of the game at 7:25 of the second period. Indy held the lead until 13:35 of the third period when Komets rookie defenseman Matt Murphy beat Indy goaltender Sean Romeo to tie the game 1-1. The game would be decided in overtime when Brandon Hawkins scored his 20th goal of the season just 29 seconds into the extra frame to give the Komets the 2-1 victory. Murphy assisted on the game winning goal to give him a two point night. Robbie Beydoun received the win, making 25 saves in goal.

Game two of the three game series was played Saturday in Indy with the Fuel gaining a 4-3 shootout win. Indy jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period, until Brandon Hawkins scored a power play at 17:38. In the second period, Indy's Spencer Watson would beat Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson just over a minute into the period. Anthony Nellis would answer at 8:51 to tie the score. Indy would score again to take a 3-2 lead into the third period. In the third, Alan Lyszczarczyk would net his 10th goal of the season at 14:08 to knot the score. Matt Murphy would be called for delay of game at 19:21 to give Indy a power play that would carry over into the overtime. In the extra frame, the Komets were credited with five shots on goal, while Indy registered four. The game would head to a shootout where Indy's Jared Thomas would get the game winner after five rounds. Brandon Hawkins finished with a goal, two assists and scored the only goal in the shootout for the Komets. The two teams would combine for 83 shots and 72 penalty minutes. Dylan Ferguson took the loss, making 37 saves.

Monday, the Komets concluded their regular season series with Indy falling to the Fuel 5-2. Zach Pochiro would score the first Komets goal 8:44 of the first period. Indy would score four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead into the third period. In the final period, Marco Roy would net his 10th goal of the season, with an assist from Nick Boka. Indy had a late tally at 18:52 to conclude the scoring. Dylan Ferguson made 33 saves in the loss. The Komets were outshot 38-32.

For the week- Forward Brandon Hawkins lead the team with two goals and two assists. Anthony Nellis and Matt Murphy each scored a goal and registered an assist. Randy Gazzola, Stephen Harper, Nick Boka, Blake Siebenaler, Anthony Petruzzelli and Olivier Galipeau all were credited with an assist. Alan Lyszczarczyk, Zach Pochiro, and Marco Roy all scored one goal. Goaltender Robbie Beydoun appeared in one game, giving up a goal while making 25 saves and getting a win. Dylan Ferguson made two starts, going 0-1-1 giving up eight goals on 78 shots.

Special K's- Last week, the Komets went 1 for 12 on the power play and killed off 11 of 12 Indy power plays.

Komet leaders-

Points: Hawkins 36

Goals: Hawkins 21

Assists: Gazzola 25

PP Goals: Hawkins 11

SH Goals: Smallman 3

GW Goals: Petruzzelli, Harper 4

Shots: Hawkins 151

PIM: Adams-Moisan 125

+/- : Petruzzelli +12

Icing the puck- The Komets finished their season series with Indy going 12-7-1-1. The two teams went to overtime six times, with 11 games being decided by one goal. The Komets have only participated in two shootouts this season. Brandon Hawkins scored three points Saturday, marking the 15th time a Komets player has been credited with three or more points in a game this season. Hawkins nine game road point streak was stopped Monday. It was the second longest streak in the ECHL this season.

This week, the Komets will play at Utah Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fort Wayne Player of the Week nominations:

Player of the Week - Brandon Hawkins 3gp 2g 2a 4pt

Goaltender of the Week-Robbie Beydoun 1gp 0.99 gaa 25sv 1w 0.962 save %

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Kelly Cup playoff tickets are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.