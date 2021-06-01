Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, June 1 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Wheeling Nailers

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin their final week of the ECHL's 2020-21 regular season Tuesday night, hosting the Wheeling Nailers at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC still hopes to earn a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, currently holding fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .560. The top four teams in the conference will qualify for the playoffs. The Rays have three games remaining on their schedule and can control their own destiny by winning all of their final contests. Last week, SC bolstered their chances of making the postseason with three straight wins at home, including a 1-0 shutout of the Nailers on Wednesday and a 6-2 victory over Wheeling on Saturday. The Stingrays have won all five of their previous matchups against Wheeling this season. In addition to their losses in North Charleston last week, the Nailers also suffered a defeat in Greenville Sunday by a 3-2 score. Wheeling is out of playoff contention at the bottom of the standings and is looking to build a winner for the future with new bench boss Derek Army.

Scouting the Nailers: Wheeling has a record of 21-37-6-1 in 65 games this season with 36 of their contests coming against the other two teams playing from the Central Division, the Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel. A heavy offensive attack has been led by former Stingray forwards Cody Sylvester (24g, 22a) and Austin Fyten (24g, 14a), as well as Patrick Watling who has 44 points (15g, 29a) in 48 contests. Rookie attacker Matt Alfaro has also made a big impact, ranking third on the club with 38 points (13g, 25a). On the blue line, Patrick McNally has posted 37 points (8g, 29a), while Aaron Thow has earned 19 points (4g, 15a) and rookie Matt Miller has 15 points (5g, 10a). In net, goaltender Shane Starrett has led the way playing in 23 games and rookie newcomer Tommy Napier has played well in five games since being assigned to the team by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with a 2.43 goals-against average and a 0.921 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

