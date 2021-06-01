Hunter Shepard Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Hunter Shepard has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 24-30.

Shepard went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in three appearances last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside 29 shots in a 3-2 win against Greenville on Wednesday, stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory over Wheeling on Friday and made 17 saves in a 6-2 win against the Nailers on Saturday.

Under contract to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, Shepard has seen action in 19 ECHL games with the Stingrays going 10-6-2 with one shutout, a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage .920. He has also appeared in three games with the Bears, going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder appeared in 119 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. Shepard helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and was a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist.

South Carolina is back on the ice Tuesday night to host Wheeling at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The Rays will conclude their regular season schedule at home on Saturday night against Jacksonville for Fan Appreciation Night at 6:05.

