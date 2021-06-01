ECHL Transactions - June 1

June 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 1, 2021:

Florida:

Delete Cole Sanford, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Kansas City:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/22)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.