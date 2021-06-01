ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Tuesday, June 1

Fort Wayne, IN - After an unprecedented 2020-21 season... It's time once again to "Chase the Cup" as the Komets wrap-up the 2020-21 Regular Season campaign and set their sights on the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Get Komet Playoff Tickets - Playoff tickets went on sale May 27th at 10:00 a.m. to current season ticket holders. That exclusive window for current Komet Season Ticket Holders extends through June 1st.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and on-line through Ticketmaster (www.Ticketmaster.com/Komets).

Playoff Picture - Entering the final six games of the regular season, the Komets sit in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 26-15-3-1 and a winning percentage of .622. The team will travel to Indy this weekend for two games against the Fuel. Results of the Komets final six games along with the performance of the rest of the ECHL's Western Conference Playoff Contending Teams (Wichita, Allen, Utah, and Rapid City) will ultimately determine the Komets first-round playoff opponent, schedule, and surrounding details.

Icing the puck- The Komets ended the home portion of their regular season schedule with a record of 16-8-0. The Komets finish the regular season with six games on the road. The Komets are 10-7-3 away from the Coliseum this season. The club finished their home schedule going 10-0 when having the lead after one period and 11-0 with a lead after two periods. The Komets are 16-2-2 when scoring the first goal of the game, the team has failed to score first in seven straight games. The team has only been outshot seven times this season. Alan Lyszczarczyk has 13 points in 13 games since re-joining the Komets. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson has given up only four goals total in his last four starts.

This week, the Komets will play at Indy Friday, Saturday, and Monday. The Komets can clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs on Friday with a win or loss in overtime or shootout.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

