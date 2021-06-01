Thompson Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Alternate Captain, Garrett Thompson is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for May after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

Thompson, 31, earned a +8 rating between three games from May 16-21 versus Wheeling and Jacksonville. The Traverse City, Michigan native has recorded 188 points (77 goals, 111 assists) in 227 career ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne.

Additionally, Thompson has totaled 106 career games in the American Hockey League with Binghamton, San Antonio and Iowa.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Garrett Thompson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, June 2 to kickoff a two-game set against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop from Hertz Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

