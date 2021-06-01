Orlando's Spencer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matthew Spencer of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 24-30.

Spencer scored two goals - both game-winning tallies - and added five assists for seven points in four games last week.

After being held scoreless on Wednesday at Jacksonville, the 24-year-old picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Friday, then had back-to-back games with one goal and two assists - in a 6-4 win against the Everblades on Saturday and in a 3-2 overtime victory on Sunday.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Spencer has tallied 20 points (9g-11a) in 53 games with the Solar Bears this season.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round (44th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Spencer has totaled 55 points (14g-41a) in 145 career ECHL games with Orlando, Cincinnati and Adirondack while adding seven points (1g-6a) in 54 career American Hockey Leagues games with Syracuse and Rochester.

Prior to turning pro, Spencer recorded 98 points (19g-79a) in 251 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Matthew Spencer, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Also Nominated: Dyson Stevenson (Allen), Brandon Hawkins (Fort Wayne), Adam Brady (Kansas City) and Dan DeSalvo (South Carolina).

