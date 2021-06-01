Greenville's Thompson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Garrett Thompson

PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' forward Garrett Thompson is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for May after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

Thompson posted an even or better rating in nine of his 10 games in May, including a +4 on May 16 at Wheeling and a +3 on May 19 at Jacksonville.

The 31-year-old is a +15 and has tallied 41 points (17g-24a) in 60 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Thompson has recorded 188 points (77g-111a) in 227 career ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne while adding 30 points (13g-17a) in 106 career games in the American Hockey League with Binghamton, San Antonio and Iowa. Thompson spent the 2019-20 season with Zvolen HKm in Slovakia, where he had 32 points (11g-21a) in 50 games,

Prior to turning pro, Thompson posted 87 points (42g-45a) in 139 career games at Ferris State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Garrett Thompson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner.

Runners Up: Alex Kile, Stefan Leblanc and John McCarron, Florida (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Josh Lammon and Dyson Stevenson (+8); Fort Wayne - Connor Corcoran and Marc-Olivier Roy (+3); Indy - Josh Dickinson and Alex Rauter (+4); Jacksonville - Erik Bradford (+7); Kansas City - Willie Corrin (+8); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+7); Rapid City - Johnny Coughlin and Eric Israel (+2); South Carolina - Matthew Weis (+7); Tulsa - Adam Pleskach (+7); Utah - Trey Bradley (+8); Wheeling - Tim Doherty (+4) and Wichita - Spencer Dorowicz, Matteo Gennaro, Stephen Johnson and Dean Stewart (+6).

