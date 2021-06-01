Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 RESULTS: 2-1-1-0, 35-23-8-0 Overall

Wednesday, May 26 - Fuel 1 at Wheeling 5:

Playing their final game of a 10-game road swing, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Indy would be the first team to get on the board thanks to a goal from Spencer Watson but the Nailers would respond with five straight goals, eventually taking the 5-1 win.

Friday, May 28 - Fuel 1 vs Fort Wayne 2 OT:

In the first of three straight matchups, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Throughout the majority of the game, Indy led thanks to a goal from Peter Krieger. Tying the game late in the third period, Fort Wayne's Matt Murphy forced overtime where Brandon Hawkins scored the game-winner 30 seconds in.

Saturday, May 29 - Fuel 4 vs Fort Wayne 3 SO:

Falling in overtime to the Komets on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival for their second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Each team would trade goals throughout 60 minutes sending the game to overtime then a shootout. Jared Thomas would combine with Billy Christopoulos to send the Fuel to a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Monday, May 31 - Fuel 5 vs Fort Wayne 2:

Playing their final game of a 21-game season series, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Monday night. The Fuel would see five goals scored by five different players in route to a 5-2 win over the Komets.

INDY FUEL WEEK 26 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, June 2 - Fuel vs Kansas City (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, June 4 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Saturday, June 5 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

LAST WEEK OF THE REGULAR SEASON

Closing out the regular season with three games, the Indy Fuel have the chance to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history. Taking two out of three games against the Fort Wayne Komets over the weekend, the Fuel needs a regulation win from the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday to clinch. If the Nailers don't win on Wednesday, the Fuel can clinch with a win over Kansas City on Wednesday.

OIL DROPS:

Spencer Watson has four goals and one assist in his last six games

Jared Thomas has four assists in his last two games

Terry Broadhurst has two goals and two assists in his last two games

Nick Hutchison has a goal in each of his last two games

Matt Marcinew leads the ECHL in game winning goals (7)

Willie Raskob is 2nd in goals among defensemen (13)

Dmitri Osipov has three goals and three assists since being assigned to Indy

Team Notes

The Fuel are tied for the league lead with 11 overtime wins

Indy is 18-12-4-0 at home this season

The Fuel are 22-7-6-0 when scoring first

Indy finished the season series with Fort Wayne on Monday

The Fuel earned a record of 9-8-4-0 against the Komets

The Fuel have outscored their opponent 54-45 in the 1st period

