Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

June 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears enter the final week of the regular season with four games remaining, and an opportunity to clinch a sixth appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in hand. The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen twice, and close out their home schedule at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center with games against the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, June 1 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3Â vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. - Hockey is For Everyone

Friday, June 4 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

ï»¿Saturday, June 5 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. -Â Fan Appreciation Night

The top four teams in each conference will qualify for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, with standings determined by points percentage, due to some teams not playing the same number of total games. The Solar Bears currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points through 68 games for a .566 points percentage (77/(68*2) = .566).

Orlando currently has four games remaining in its schedule for the 2020-21 regular season, meaning if the team were to earn all eight points available, the Solar Bears would finish with a points percentage of .590 (77+8...; 85/144=.590). Alternatively, the Solar Bears can finish no lower than sixth place with a points percentage of .534. In order to clinch a playoff berth, Orlando must finish the regular season with a higher points percentage than at least three Eastern Conference teams.

Below are the maximum points percentages for the teams currently beneath Orlando in the Eastern Conference playoff race:

5th place - South Carolina Stingrays: .579

6th place - Jacksonville Icemen: .556

7th place - Wheeling Nailers:Â ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

The Solar Bears' "Magic Number" currently sits at 7 points ([7+77=84], 84/144=.583). Orlando's remaining schedule includes two road games against Jacksonville and one home game apiece against South Carolina and the first-place Florida Everblades. Any points earned against South Carolina or Jacksonville will be especially helpful in reducing the "Magic Number" needed to secure a playoff spot.

ï»¿A regulation win for Orlando over Jacksonville tonight, combined with a regulation loss for South Carolina against Wheeling, would eliminate Jacksonville from playoff contention and reduce the Solar Bears' "Magic Number" toÂ three points. South Carolina also hosts Jacksonville in its final home game of the season, which will reduce one of the team's maximum points percentage.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 35-26-6-1 (.563)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-1-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 5-4-1-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 72 points

MOST GOALS: Tristin Langan - 27 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 46 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 56 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +17

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, May 26 at Jacksonville Icemen: 6-3 L

Mark Auk, Michael Joly and Chris LeBlanc scored for the Solar Bears, but the Icemen broke a 3-3 tie in the third period and added two empty-net goals to deal Orlando a loss.

Friday, May 28 vs. Florida Everblades: 3-2Â OTL

Trailing 2-0, Nikita Pavlychev scored a power-play goal midway through the third, and Tristin Langan scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation to force overtime, but John McCarron scored in the extra frame to give Floriad the win.Â

Saturday, May 29 vs. Florida Everblades: 6-4 W

After surrendering the first goal of the game, the Solar Bears seized a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Michael Joly, NikitaÂ Pavlychev and Joe Garreffa. Matthew Spencer contributed the eventual game-winning goal and dished out two assists for his first career three-point game, and Michael Lackey made 37 saves for the win.

Sunday, May 30 vs. Florida Everblades: 3-2 OTW

Trailing 2-1 with just over a minute remaining in the third period, Tristin Langan scored to tie the game, and Matthew Spencer finished the weekend with the game-winner and another three-point outing for the Solar Bears as Orlando defeated the Everblades in overtime.Â

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs - here we will track their progress:

*Zachary Fucale - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 0 GP

Christopher Gibson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 0 GP

*Kasimir Kaskisuo - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 0 GP

*Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 6 GP, 2g-0a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 7 GP, 0g-0a

*Team eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs

Click to enter Simply IOA's Solar Bears season ticket sweepstakes!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk enters the week one point ahead of Wichita's Anthony Beauregard for the lead in the ECHL scoring race with 72 points (26g-44a); he has already shattered Eric Faille's record for points by a Solar Bears player (70, 2016-17) in a single season

Orlando is 23-2-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Tristin Langan is tied for third in the ECHL with 27 goals and enters the week with a three-game goal-scoring streak (3g)Â

The Solar Bears average the fewest penalty minutes in the ECHL at 10.44 per minutes per game

Anthony Repaci led Orlando's rookie corps in scoring in May with 11 points in 15 games

The Solar Bears areÂ 22-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Matthew Spencer led the ECHL in scoring last week with seven points (2g-5a) in four games; he recorded his first-ever three-point games in back-to-back contests on Saturday and Sunday

The Solar Bears rank fourth in the ECHL in overall penalty killing at 85.4%

Nikita Pavlychev enters the week with a three-game goal-scoring streak, and a four-game point streak (3g-2a); he is tied for second in power-play goals among league rookies with four

Clint Windsor is tied with Florida's Jake Hildebrand for the most wins by a goaltender this season with 22; his next win will surpass Ryan Massa for the most wins in a single season by a Solar Bears goaltender, and will give Windsor his 42nd career victory, the most by a goaltender in club history

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.