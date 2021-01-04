Thunder Weekly, January 4

WICHITA, Kans. - Wichita closed 2020 and kicked off its home schedule this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, December 31

Wichita at Allen, 7-2 W

Friday, January 1

Allen at Wichita, 5-1 L

Saturday, January 2

Allen at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, January 5

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, January 8

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 0-1-1-0

AWAY: 3-0-0-0

OVERALL: 3-1-1-0

Last 10: 3-1-1-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 7 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 4

Assists: Matteo Gennaro, Bobby McMann, 4

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 8

+/-: Bobby McMann, +7

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 26

JET PLANE - Matteo Gennaro is riding a five-game point streak heading into this week. The former Winnipeg Jets draft pick has 8 points (4g, 4a) during that stretch. Gennaro is nearing a new career-high as he had 11 points last season in Rapid City.

RAIDER NATION - Bobby McMann has been red-hot since joining the Thunder from the Toronto Marlies. The Colgate Raider product has 7 points (3g, 4a) in just four games. Three his of his four outings have been multi-point contests. He had 3 points (2g, 1a) on Saturday night, including a highlight reel goal that gave the Thunder a brief 3-2 lead in the third. He also had a season-high 10 shots on net on Saturday.

DOUBLE G - Gordie Green has also had a solid start to his professional career. He has 5 points (3g, 2a) in three games, including two markers and an assist on New Year's Eve.

SUMMERSIDE SNIPER - Jeremy McKenna had three goals this past week, giving him four points in three games. The Summerside, PEI native is averaging a point-per-game and has netted two power play goals.

PPG - Five players are averaging a point-per-game through the first five of the season. Bobby McMann is leading the way, averaging 1.75 per contest and is third in the league in that category. Matteo Gennaro is sixth with 1.60 per game.

ROUGH STRETCH - Wichita is in the middle of a grueling stretch of games that began last week. The Thunder will head to Kansas City tomorrow and return home this weekend for a three-in-three against the Mavericks. Wichita will have played seven games in 11 days when it's all said and done.

THUNDERBOLTS... Matteo Gennaro is tied for ninth with 8 points (4g, 4a) and tied for first with two shorthanded goals...Mathieu Gagnon is fourth in the league in penalty minutes...Mitch Gillam is tied for fourth with three wins and tied for fifth with 139 saves...Bobby McMann is third in points for rookies (3g, 4a)...Jeremy McKenna is tied for first for rookies with 2 power play goals...Wichita is 3-0-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is fourth in goals-against per game (2.80)

Wichita hits the road on Tuesday night to face Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder returns home for three-straight games against the Mavericks starting on Friday, January 8 at 7:05 p.m.

