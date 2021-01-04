Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 4 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 6-1-0-0 Overall

Thursday, December 31 - Fuel 3 at Wheeling 4:

Closing out the calendar year with their fourth game against the Wheeling Nailers, the Fuel were looking to continue their five-game winning streak. Indy would see goals from Antoine Waked, Nic Pierog and Derek Barach but it would not be enough as Wheeling's Patrick Watling would pick up two goals on the night and lead the Nailers to a 4-3 win.

Saturday, January 2 - Fuel 5 vs Wheeling 4 OT:

Opening the 2021 calendar year, the Indy Fuel faced the Nailers for the fifth time in seven games. Both teams traded goals throughout the game, eventually leading to Indy's fourth overtime game of the season where Spencer Watson netted the winning goal handing the Fuel a 5-4 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 8 - Fuel vs Greenville (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, January 9 - Fuel vs Greenville (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

NOT ENOUGH TIME

Entering Friday's game, every game for Indy this season has been a one-goal difference. The Fuel have gone to overtime four times this season, one of them going past the seven-minute overtime period to a shootout. Entering this weekend's games against Greenville, Indy has not lost when going to overtime or a shootout, putting themselves first in the league in overtime wins. Through 60 games last season the Fuel went past regulation 12 times and finished with seven overtime wins and one shootout win.

BAK IN NET

Appearing in five games this season, Dan Bakala is tied for first in the league lead in wins with Florida's Cam Johnson and Allen's Zach Sawchenko. The 33-year old goaltender has appeared in five out of Indy's seven games this season registering 2.47 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. With three of his five games going to overtime and one shootout, Bakala is undefeated when going past regulation time.

OIL DROPS:

Scott Savage scored his first goal of the season on Saturday Entering Friday's game, Nic Pierog and Antoine Waked have goals in back to back games Jared Thomas sits in second place in the league in power play assists (3) With a win on Saturday, Dan Bakala leads the league in wins (5) Peter Krieger is tied for first in the league among rookies in power play goals (2)

Team notes:

Winning six out of their first seven games, the Fuel are off to the hottest start in franchise history Every game for the Fuel this season has been a one-goal game Fuel went to OT for 4th time this season on Saturday Indy is undefeated when going to overtime or a shootout Sitting at 6-1, the Fuel are 1st place in the league in winning percentage (.857) Indy is 3-1 when scoring the first goal of the game The Fuel are 4th in the league in both power play and penalty kill percentage (20%) and (87.1%) Indy has scored power play goals in three straight games

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.