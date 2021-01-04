Skinner, Wells Invited to Oilers Training Camp

WICHITA, Kan. - The Edmonton Oilers opened training camp today in preparation for the 2020-21 season and two former Thunder goaltenders have been announced to the training camp roster. Stuart Skinner and Dylan Wells will both attend camp as the Thunder's NHL affiliate gets ready for the season opener on Wednesday, January 13 against Vancouver.

Skinner, 22, played in three games last season for Wichita as well as 41 contests during the 2018-19 campaign. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-4, 206-pound netminder went 16-17-6 last season for the Condors with a 3.31 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Skinner is a former third round draft pick (#78 overall) of the Oilers during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Wells, 23, has appeared in 33 career games for the Thunder. A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder split time last season between Wichita and Bakersfield. His best year came during the 2018-19 campaign, going 12-5-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He was drafted by Edmonton in the fifth round (#123 overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Wichita hits the road on Tuesday night to face Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder returns home for three-straight games against the Mavericks starting on Friday, January 8 at 7:05 p.m.

