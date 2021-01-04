Oilers Sign Veteran Forward Justin Taylor

(Tulsa Oilers) Forward Justin Taylor with the Kalamazoo Wings(Tulsa Oilers)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the signing of veteran forward Justin Taylor.

Taylor, 31, joins Tulsa after spending the last 10 seasons with Kalamazoo, where his 542 GP with the K-Wings rank first in franchise history. Last season saw the veteran post 39 points (20G, 19A) in 49 games, including a game-winning overtime goal against Tulsa on Oct. 26. Taylor also played seven games with Utica of the AHL during the 2019-20 campaign.

"Justin is a proven scorer at our level," head coach Rob Murray said of the veteran forward. "He can play in all situations, he's good on draws and he brings a veteran leadership to our team. He has been a huge fan favorite in Kalamazoo for years, and with them going dark this season, we were able to bring him in."

The 5'11, 181 lbs. forward has also played with Idaho and Trenton of the ECHL, compiling a staggering 422 points (223G, 199A) and 870 PIM in 590 ECHL games. Taylor has also played in 25 AHL games, recording one goal.

The Mindemoya, ON native played with London of the OHL, captaining the team in 2009-10. His play in the OHL led to him being drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2007. Taylor finished with 202 points (102G, 100A) in 231 OHL games.

To make room for Taylor, rookie forward Griff Jeszka has been released from his SPC. A native of Muskego, WI, Jeszka appeared in three games with the Oilers, posting four PIM.

