Four Former Fuel Players Named to Blackhawks Training Camp

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







CHICAGO - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced their 2020-21 Training Camp roster on Monday morning. Four former Indy Fuel players - forward Tim Soderlund and goaltenders Collin Delia, Matt Tomkins and Kevin Lankinen - will be participating in this year's camp, which opens, which opens Monday, January 4 at Fifth Third Arena.

All four players will enter the 2020-21 season under contract with the Blackhawks after each of them spent time with the Rockford IceHogs in 2019-20. Soderlund played seven games for the Fuel last season while Tomkins played 79 total games in a Fuel uniform. Playing a handful of games with Indy during the 2018-19 season alongside Tomkins, Lankinen spent all of last season with the IceHogs, appearing in 21 games. After becoming the first Fuel alumni to play for the Blackhawks in 2018, Collin Delia played the entire 2019-20 season with Rockford after splitting the 2018-19 season with Rockford and Chicago where he appeared in 16 NHL games.

The training camp roster includes a total of 41 players, 22 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders.

