Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Earns 3 Game Sweep Last Weekend

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies swept the Rapid City Rush in a 3 game series at Maverik Center last weekend, winning 6-3 on December 31st, 4-3 on New Year's Day and completing the trifecta with a 3-2 victory.

Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid each had 2 goals in Utah's New Year's Eve 6-3 win in the season opener. Jack Jenkins also had a great game, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists and was a +4. Jenkins had a great week, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists and was a +5 in the 3 game sweep. It was also a good weekend for Wegwerth, who had 3 goals and 1 assist in the sweep.

The Grizzlies played on New Year's Day for the first time since Jan. 1, 2016 when Utah won on the road at Alaska 2-1. Ian Scheid scored the game winning power play goal with 4:59 left in regulation. Scheid had 3 goals and 1 assist in the 3 game sweep. They were the first 3 professional goals for Scheid, who is 1 of 3 rookies to have played their college hockey at Minnesota State - Mankato. Goaltender Peyton Jones won the first 2 games of the series and has a 3-1 record in a Utah uniform.

Utah completed the sweep last Saturday night as Yuri Terao intercepted a pass in the Rush zone and scored 1:32 into the third period to give Utah a 3-2 lead that the Grizzlies never relinquished. Goaltender Parker Gahagen saved 28 of 30 in his Grizzlies debut on Saturday. He was signed by the Grizzlies last week. Gahagen spent most of last season with the Newfoundland Growlers, where he had a 10-4 record with a 1.81 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.

It was a good first weekend for Pat Cannone in this league after spending 497 games in the AHL and 3 in the NHL during the 2016-17 season. Cannone scored a first period power play goal on January 2nd, had 2 assists on New Year's day and 1 assist on Dec. 31. Cannone has a point in all 3 games so far.

Diego Cuglietta has a current 5 game point streak. On the season, Diego has 1 goal and 6 assists in 5 games.

Defenseman Teigan Zahn is celebrating his 31st birthday on January 4th. Forward Jared Pike's 25th birthday was on December 31st. Pike is a native of Sandy, Utah.

It was the first 3 game sweep since the Grizzlies beat this weekend's opponent, the Tulsa Oilers on December 27th, 29th-30th, 2019 at Maverik Center. Joe Wegwerth also played a big role in that series, scoring a hat trick against the Oilers on December 27th. The Grizzlies are on the road at BOK Center for a 3 game series on January 8th and 9th at 6:05 mountain time and a 3:05 pm start on Sunday, January 10th.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies will be a 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on January 15th and 16th at 7:10 pm and the annual MLK game at 5:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity will be limited to 1,800 for each game to start the season. Fans will be required to wear masks and at least 6 feet social distancing.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

Tickets for every Grizzlies game is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The current capacity at Maverik Center will be 1,800 to start the season. For continuing updates on the season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Brayden Gelsinger, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Edwin Hookenson, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

This Week's Games (Both games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr

Friday, January 8, 2020 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:05 pm.

Schedule From December 11th, 2020 - January 14th, 2021

Friday, December 11, 2020 - Utah 4, Rapid City 6.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Utah 3, Rapid City 1.

Friday, December 18, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Utah 6, Rapid City 3.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Utah 4, Rapid City 3.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Utah 3, Rapid City 2.

Friday, January 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

2nd Wave of the 2020-21 Schedule

Friday, January 15th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 16th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Monday, January 18th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 5:10 pm

Friday, January 22nd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Friday, February 5th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth (4)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (6)

Points: Cuglietta (7)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins/Matt Abt (+5)

PIM: Wegwerth (16)

Power Play Points: Ian Scheid/Wegwerth (3)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (26)

Shooting Percentage: Wegwerth/Jenkins/Scheid (25.0 %)

Game Winning Goals: 4 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (3)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.933)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.01).

Overall record: 4-1

Home record: 3-0

Road record: 1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-1 this season. Current 4 game win streak.

Goals per game: 4.00 (2nd in the league). 20 goals in 5 games.

Goals against per game: 3.00 (6th).

Shots per game: 34.60 (3rd).

Shots against per game: 28.60 (1st).

Power Play: 26.3 % - 5 for 19 (1st)

Penalty Kill: 81.3 % - 13 for 16 (11th).

