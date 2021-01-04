Everblades Open New Year with Pair of Victories

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Monday Blues: The Florida Everblades (7-2-0-0) dropped their first game of the week to the Jacksonville Icemen (2-5-1-0) by a score of 5-3 on Dec. 28 in Jacksonville.

Forwards Cameron Hebig, Blake Winiecki, and Alex Kile put Florida up 3-0 in the first period, but Jacksonville stormed back with five straight goals to top the Everblades.

Wednesday on the Road at Orlando: The Florida Everblades (7-2-0-0) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (4-3-0-0) by a score of 7-4 on Dec. 30 at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Blake Winiecki scored just 43 seconds into the game, and after Myles Powell added his second tally of the season, the Blades led 2-0 at the 12:50 mark in the first period. Orlando then scored four unanswered goals stretching from the first to the second period, and never relinquished the lead.

Saturday Shutout: Florida goaltender Cam Johnson earned his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over Orlando at Hertz Arena on Saturday. Johnson owns the only two shutouts that have occurred in the ECHL this year.

Forward Levko Koper scored for the second game in a row at 11:48 in the first period to give the Everblades the lead. Michael Huntebrinker and Myles Powell added goals in the second period to give Florida a permanent edge. Huntebrinker's goal served as his league-leading third power-play tally.

Johnson was outstanding in net for Florida, and made 14 stops in the third period. He also helped kill off two seperate 5-on-3 opportunities for Orlando, as the Blades went a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill.

Sunday Stroll: Florida took care of business on Sunday at Orlando with a 7-1 victory. The Blades offense jumped on the Solar Bears early with four goals in the first period alone.

Everblades starting goaltender Devin Cooley left the game in the first period after taking a high stick from an Orlando forward, and the Blades scored three times on the ensuing double-minor and bench minor against the Solar Bears. Cam Johnson came off the bench and filled in admirably for Cooley, stopping 27 of 28 shots after posting a shutout the night before.

Blake Winiecki recorded two goals, Myles Powell and Michael Huntebrinker both published a goal and two assists, and Alex Kile added four assists for the Everblades.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return to Hertz Arena to face the Jacksonville Icemen (2-5-1-0) this Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Hump Day Deals with $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs, and $4 New Amsterdam Vodka. For tickets, click HERE.

This Friday, Jan. 8, the Everblades hit the road again to play the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center at 7:00 p.m.

