Forward Cedric Lacroix Signs with Indy

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have signed forward Cédric Lacroix to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Lacroix, 26, joins the Fuel after he split the 2019-20 season between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Skating in 34 ECHL games last season the 6-foot-1, 181-pound defenseman tallied 12 goals, 14 assists and 48 penalty minutes. A native of Shefford, QC, Lacroix has appeared in 105 ECHL games between the Wheeling Nailers and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning 34 goals and 34 assists.

Entering his third professional season, Lacroix has skated in a total of 13 AHL games between the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, Charlotte Checkers and Bridgeport Sound Tigers Lacroix has tallied two goals and 48 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, Lacroix played four seasons at the University of Maine where he appeared in 145 NCAA games, tallying 21 goals, 19 assists and 155 penalty minutes.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.