ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Orlando's Ben Thomson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #48, Florida at Orlando, on Jan. 3.

Thomson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 19:11 of the second period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Thomson will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida on Jan. 8.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.