Florida's Roe Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades' defenseman Logan Roe is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +12 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Roe posted an even or better rating in each of his seven games during the month, and was a +3 on two occasions - in a 6-1 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 11 and a 6-3 victory at Greenville on Dec. 18.

The 29-year-old added three assists in seven games for the Everblades in December.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe has tallied 130 points (28g-102a) in 301 career ECHL games with Florida. Last season, he was named Most Valuable Player honors at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic and earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team. Roe has added one assist in 17 career American Hockey League games with Springfield, Manitoba and Syracuse.

Prior to turning pro, Roe posted 25 points (1g-24a) in 146 career games at Canisius College.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Logan Roe with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Runner-Up: Mathieu Gagnon, Wichita (+7).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Matt Resiger (+6); Greenville - Greg Meireles (+3); Indy - Willie Raskob (+3); Jacksonville - Nick Saracino (+2); Kansas City - Luke Bafia (+3); Orlando - Alex Green (+6); Rapid City - Eric Israel (+3); South Carolina - Macoy Erkamps (+5); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+1); Utah - Jack Jenkins (+4) and Wheeling - Matt Alfaro (+5).

