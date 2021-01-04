ECHL Transactions - January 4

January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 4, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Mark Auk, D

Mason Baptista, F

Tulsa:

Griff Jeszka, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Delete Jack Sadek, D loaned to Ontario [1/2]

Indy:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Lee, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Charles Curti, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Mikael Tam, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Drew Callin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Justin Taylor, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2021

