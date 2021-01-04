ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 4, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Mark Auk, D
Mason Baptista, F
Tulsa:
Griff Jeszka, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Delete Jack Sadek, D loaned to Ontario [1/2]
Indy:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Lee, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Charles Curti, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Mikael Tam, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Drew Callin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Justin Taylor, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
