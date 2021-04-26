Thunder Weekly, April 26

Wichita Thunder forward Spencer Dorowicz (51) tangles with the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita spent last week on the road with games in Allen and Kansas City. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, April 20

Wichita at Allen, 4-1 W

Thursday, April 22

Wichita at Kansas City, 6-1 W

Friday, April 23

Wichita at Kansas City, 7-6 W (OT)

Saturday, April 24

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 28

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, May 1

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, May 2

Wichita at Allen, 2:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:25 p.m. for home games and 6:35 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:25 p.m. and 30 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-10-3-1

AWAY: 18-5-2-0

OVERALL: 33-15-5-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: T-1st, Western Conference, 75 points, .667 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, Matteo Gennaro, 19

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 43

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 62

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +21

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 102

NEXT GENERATION - Matteo Gennaro had a goal and an assist in four-straight games and three of those happened this past week. He finished the week with six points (3g, 3a), had two power play goals and the game-winner in overtime on Friday against Kansas City.

SUSPENCE - Spencer Dorowicz had a solid week as well for the Thunder. He finished with six points (3g, 3a), scoring a goal and an assist in three-straight. Dorowicz also netted two shorthanded goals and was a +6.

TRES BEAU - Anthony Beauregard added assists in three-straight this past weekend. He had five helpers over that span and has points in five of the last six games (3g, 7a). Beauregard leads the league with 62 points and is first in assists (43).

DEAN - Dean Stewart has been a great find for the Thunder. He has points in six-straight games (2g, 6a) and goals in back-to-back contests. Stewart is currently fifth on the team with 27 points and is a +12.

ROOKIE SCORING - Jay Dickman has come alive over the last week. He has assists in four-straight and scored the game-tying goal on Friday night to force overtime. The Bemidji State product is second in the rookie scoring race with 37 points, second on goals (14) and third in assists (23) for rookies.

FIRSTS - Alex Peters recorded his first goal as a pro this past week. He scored the go-ahead goal on Tuesday against Allen on the power play, which was his first pro point. It was also his first game-winner and power play goal of his career. Peters followed that up with an assist on Thursday and added his second goal of the week on Saturday.

RELIEF EFFORT - Evan Buitenhuis went 2-0-0 this past week. He stopped 24 of 25 on Thursday night and came on in relief on Friday to help the Thunder claim an overtime win. He finished the week with a 1.74 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.Â

SHORTIE - Stephen Johnson scored shorthanded goals in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday. He had a goal and an assist in both contests. Johnson has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 30 games since joining the Thunder.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK - Wichita has come back from a four-goal deficit twice this season and completed that feat on Friday against Kansas City. Wichita has come back from two or more six times this season to claim a victory.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is first on the penalty kill on the road (89%) and first overall (88.9%)...Stefan Fournier is sixth in shots (163)...Spencer Dorowicz leads the league in shorthanded points (5) and fourth in shorthanded goals (3)...Anthony Beauregard is second (+21) and Jay Dickman is third (+20) in plus/minus...Mathieu Gagnon is tied for third in penalty minutes (102)...Wichita has outscored its opponent 63-39 in the third period despite being outshot 599-471...Wichita is 12-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-8-2-1 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-2-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 18-8-5-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 in two-goal games...Wichita is 23-4-1-0 when scoring first...

