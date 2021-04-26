Erkamps Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of defender Macoy Erkamps on Monday.

Erkamps, 26, has appeared in two AHL games with Hershey this season and 23 contests for the Stingrays in the ECHL, collecting four points on two goals and two assists.

After beginning his fifth professional year in the Lowcountry, Erkamps was recalled by the Bears prior to the team's training camp on January 22. The native of Richmond, B.C. was then re-assigned to South Carolina last month on March 23.

The defender was previously with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the past two campaigns. In the shortened 2019-20 year, 6-foot, 196-pound defender skated in 36 AHL games as well as three contests with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. Erkamps has appeared in 119 career AHL games with Hershey, Binghamton, Belleville, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, collecting 14 points (one goal, 13 assists).

The Stingrays head to the Sunshine State this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears beginning Friday night at 7 p.m.

