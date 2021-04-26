ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Indy's Nick Hutchinson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #362, Orlando at Indy, on April 25.

Hutchinson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 5:53 of the first period.

Hutchinson will miss Indy's game vs. Orlando tonight (April 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

