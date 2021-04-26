ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Indy's Nick Hutchinson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #362, Orlando at Indy, on April 25.
Hutchinson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 5:53 of the first period.
Hutchinson will miss Indy's game vs. Orlando tonight (April 26).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 26, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - April 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Gain Two More Wins - Fort Wayne Komets
- Erkamps Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Weekly, April 26 - Wichita Thunder
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 26 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Look Ahead to Midwestern Swing - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.