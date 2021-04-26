ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 26, 2021:
Greenville:
Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve
Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve
Add Krystof Hrabik, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
Delete J.J. Piccinich, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG
