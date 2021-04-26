ECHL Transactions - April 26

April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 26, 2021:

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve

Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve

Add Krystof Hrabik, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

Delete J.J. Piccinich, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.