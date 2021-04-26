Allen Americans Weekly

April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are back home for four games this week starting on Tuesday night against the Tulsa Oilers. The Wichita Thunder are here for three games this weekend with night games on Friday and Saturday, and an afternoon game on Sunday.

Last Week's Record: 1-3-0

Overall record: 30-18-2-1: 63 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, April 20th vs. Wichita Thunder 4-1 Loss

Game Winning Goal: A. Peters (Wichita)

Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne (Wichita)

Losing Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (31) Wichita (25)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 6) (Wichita 2 for 5)

Friday, April 23 vs. Utah Grizzlies 4-2 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Ryan Lowney (Utah)

Winning Goalie: Garrett Metcalf (Utah)

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (26) Utah (37)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Utah 0 for 2)

Saturday, April 24TH vs. Utah Grizzlies 4-2 Win

Game Winning Goal: Spencer Asuchak (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: P. Jones (Utah)

Shots on Goal: Allen (35) Utah (27)

Power Play Results: (Allen 2 for 5) (Utah 1 for 3)

Sunday, April 25TH vs. Utah Grizzlies 2-1 Win

Game Winning Goal: C. Gerard (Utah)

Winning Goalie: Garrett Metcalf (Utah)

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (28) Utah (34)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Utah 0 for 4)

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, April 27 Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, April 30 vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, May 1 vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, May 2 vs. Wichita, 2:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (20)

Assists - Matt Register (35)

Points - Corey Mackin (43)

Power Play Goals - Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin (5)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (15)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (5)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin (3)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (98)

Plus/Minus - Philip Beaulieu (+12)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (149)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.927)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.37)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson and Justin Kapelmaster (2)

*Hayden Hawkey (1)

*Traded to Tulsa.

Americans Notables:

The Americans played their 800th game as a franchise over the weekend.

The Americans are second in the ECHL with 165 goals scored.

Allen has two players in the top 15 in scoring in the league; Corey Mackin is eighth with 43 points, and Les Lancaster is 14th with 40.

Allen has three defensemen in the top 15 in the ECHL in Points. Les Lancaster and Matt Register are 1 and 2, with Philip Beaulieu at 14.

Allen is 22-7-1 when scoring first.

Allen has the third ranked power play at 18.8 %

Corey Mackin is tied for first overall in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 15 goals.

Matt Register leads all defensemen with 34 assists.

The Americans are a perfect two for two on penalty shots this season (Asuchak 1 for 1) (Lancaster 1for1).

