Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears conclude their season-high nine-game road trip this week as they finish off their three-game set with the Indy Fuel and return to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Jacksonville Icemen before returning home on Friday, April 30 to host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, April 26 atÂ Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. - (remainder of suspended Saturday, April 24 game to be played tonight)

Wednesday, April 28 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.Â - Orlando Magic Night presented by Amway

Sunday, May 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 3 p.m. - VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday

SEASON RECORD: 27-19-4-1 (.578)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 7-2-1-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 54 points

MOST GOALS: Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 34 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 46 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +17

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 23 at Indy Fuel: 5-3 W

New acquisition Michael Joly scored in his Solar Bears debut, while J.J. Piccinich scored to break a 3-3 tie late in the third period as the Solar Bears won the opening game of their series with the Fuel in their return to Indianapolis for the first time since January of 2016.

Saturday, AprilÂ 24 at Indy Fuel: (Game Suspended - to be resumed tonight)

Michael Joly and Tristin Langan scored to give Orlando a 2-0 lead before the game was suspended with 5:04 remaining in the first period due to unsafe ice conditions, prompting the remainder of the game to be scheduled for Monday, April 26.

Sunday, April 25 at Indy Fuel: 8-2 L

The Fuel built a three-goal lead on the Solar Bears and added four more goals in the second period to take a 7-2 lead, as Orlando got goals from Tristin Langan and Alexander Kuqali, but ultimately suffered its first-ever loss at Indy.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .765 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 22 GP, 9-9-2, .912 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 30 GP, 2g-7a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

Aaron Luchuk is second in league scoring, and first in the Eastern Conference, with 54 points (20g-34a)

The Solar Bears are one of only four teams in the league with multiple 20-goal scorers

Tristin Langan carries a three-game goal-scoring streak (5g) into tonight's game

Orlando is fourth with a 3.08 goals-for per game average

The Solar Bears are tied for the league lead with four wins when trailing after two periods on the road

Chris LeBlanc needs two more assists (78) to pass Denver Manderson and Eric Faille for the most assists in club history

Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Since Feb. 28, Nolan Valleau has posted a plus-minus of +23, which is the best in the ECHL in that span; his +10 for April is tied for the league lead with Jacksonville's Mike Szmatula

Orlando is 27-3-2-0 when scoring three or more goals

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this seasonÂ

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears forward Joe GarreffaÂ joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discussed the whirlwind rookie year for Garreffa, who joined the team in mid-March following a re-assignment from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. The Toronto native discusses his time growing up in Toronto, playing in the Ontario Hockey League for two storied clubs in the Kitchener Rangers and Ottawa 67's, his friendship with teammate Anthony Repaci and how he got his start in figure skating.

