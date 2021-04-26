Blades Look Ahead to Midwestern Swing

April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Friday Defeat: Florida dropped Friday's game 4-1 to Jacksonville at Hertz Arena. The Icemen pulled ahead with a pair of goals from Mike Szmatula and never looked back. Florida got their only goal of the game in the second period when Alex Kile's centering pass was deflected into the Jacksonville net by an Icemen defender. Along with Szmatula's two goals, Abbott Girduckis added three assists for the Icemen.

Overtime Loss on Saturday: Florida fell to Jacksonville 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Florida led 4-2 in the third period and never trailed until the overtime goal from Jake Elmer. Cody Sol led the Everblades with a pair of tallies, and Florida's Joe Pendenza recorded a goal in his 400th professional game. Christopher Brown and Abbott Girduckis recorded two assists each to lead the Icemen.

Sunday Postponement: Sunday's matchup between the Everblades and Icemen was postponed per league safety protocols. The game will be rescheduled, and the new game date will be announced in the near future.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades journey to the Midwest this week to play a pair of games against the Indy Fuel (28-18-4-0) and a solo contest against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-9-3-1). The week's action starts at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 30 against the Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The two sides meet again in Indy the following night at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The trip to the Hoosier State concludes with a tilt against the Fort Wayne Komets at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. This weekend's road trip contains Florida's only games against Indy and Fort Wayne during the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.