Stingrays Weekly Report - April 26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A blast from Zach Malatesta in extra time ended the week on a high note for the South Carolina Stingrays, earning their first overtime win of the 2020-21 season over Greenville on Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight Sunday that SC has won on the road in dramatic fashion after captain Andrew Cherniwchan scored in the final minutes of the third period to defeat Jacksonville the week prior. The Stingrays still have ground to make up in the standings with 19 games remaining in the regular season. This week, the team will travel to Orlando for a 3-game set against the Solar Bears on Friday, Sunday and next Monday.

In seven games against Orlando this year SC has won just twice, with both victories coming at home in North Charleston. The Rays are hoping their recent success on the road stays with them when they reach Orlando, as the club has won their last three away from home and claimed points in six straight. South Carolina has been exceptionally solid on the penalty kill as a visitor, discarding 85.9% of chances which ranks second-best in the ECHL.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 21-18-9-3

LAST WEEK: 1-2-1-0

WEDNESDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Matthew Weis scored to force overtime late in the third with an extra attacker on the ice, but the South Carolina Stingrays ultimately fell in the extra session to the visiting Jacksonville Icemen by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Weis and forward Justin Florek found the back of the net for the Rays in defeat, while goaltender Matt Jurusik got the start and stopped 31 shots in a losing effort.

FRIDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Liam Pecararo scored twice in the third period to push the visiting Greenville Swamp Rabbits past the South Carolina Stingrays by a 4-2 score on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Both Stingrays goals were scored in the second period by linemates Justin Florek and Andrew Cherniwchan, while goaltender Alex Dubeau got the start and made 31 saves in a losing effort.

SATURDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored twice in the second to take the lead and grabbed an insurance goal in the third period to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 3-1 on Saturday during Nickelodeon Rugrats Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Cam Askew had the lone tally for South Carolina, scoring his ninth of the season in the opening period while goaltender Matt Jurusik turned aside 33 Greenville shots in a losing effort.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 2 OT

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Zach Malatesta scored his sixth goal of the season at 1:06 of overtime to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 3-2 win on the road over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Stingrays' forward Cole Ully had a goal and an assist in the contest to reach 45 points overall on the season, while goaltender Alex Dubeau made 21 saves to earn his 10th win of the year.

THIS WEEK

Friday, April 30 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

Sunday, May 2 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 3 p.m. (Amway Center)

Monday, May 3 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 17 - Cole Ully

Assists: 28 - Cole Ully

Points: 45 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-5 - Tariq Hammond

Penalty Minutes: 42 - Cameron Askew, Caleb Herbert

Shots On Goal: 119 - Justin Florek

Wins: 10 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.79 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.926 - Matt Jurusik

FLOREK FINDS CONSISTENCY

Forward Justin Florek went without a point for the first time in six games Sunday, snapping his longest streak of the season to date. The Marquette, Mich. native has found his rhythm at home, scoring points in seven straight games at the North Charleston Coliseum, the longest current run in the ECHL. The veteran has earned 26 points on the year on 12 goals and 14 helpers and leads the Rays with 119 shots on net in 46 games.

CHERNIWCHAN'S SEASON-HIGH POINT STREAK ENDS AT 8

Captain Andrew Cherniwchan ran his season-high point streak to eight games before it was snapped on Sunday afternoon in the win at Greenville. The run consisted of 10 points with three goals and seven assists. The Hinton, Alberta does still have a streak of assists in six straight home games that remains active, the longest current run in the league.

ULLY KEEPS UP SCORCHING PACE

Forward Cole Ully leads the Stingrays with 45 points on 16 goals and 28 assists in 39 games played this season. His overall scoring number ranks 7th in the ECHL, while his assist total is 9th-best in the league. Ully is also tied for first in points per game among skaters with at least 15 games played (1.15).

