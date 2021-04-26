Langan, Solar Bears douse Fuel in 5-1 win

INDIANAPOLIS - After Saturday's game was suspended with 5:04 remaining in the first period, the Orlando Solar Bears (28-19-4-1) and Indy Fuel (28-19-4-0) resumed play on Monday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and the Solar Bears built on their already-established two-goal lead with two power-play goals en route to a 5-1 final to take the regular season series against the Fuel 2-1.

Tristin Langan led the way for Orlando with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner.

First Period

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (10) at 2:17. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Alexander Kuqali.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (19) at 7:04. Assisted by Mark Auk and Luke McInnis.

Shots: ORL 11, IND 9

Second Period

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (21) [PP] at 9:34. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Michael Joly.

Orlando goal: Fabrizio Ricci (2) at 14:52. Assisted by Kārlis Čukste and Aaron Luchuk.

Shots: ORL 12, IND 6

Third Period

Indy goal: Alex Rauter (7) at 18:35. Assisted by Michael Pelech and Eric Williams.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (21) [PP] at 19:13. Assisted by Nolan Valleau and Joe Garreffa.

Shots: ORL 9, IND 11

Goaltending:

ORL: Kris Oldham [W], 8-for-8; Michael Lackey, 17-for-18

IND: Tom Aubrun [L], 7-for-9; Dan Bakala, 20-for-23

THREE STARS:

1) Michael Joly - ORL

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

NOTABLES:

Langan's goal extends his goal-scoring streak to four games (7g); his first goal of the game was his fifth game-winner of the season; this was his fourth multi-goal outing of the season, which leads the club

Michael Joly's assist on Aaron Luchuk's goal was the forward's 200th career professional point; he has two goals and one assist since his acquisition from Wheeling last week

Nolan Valleau's assist on Langan's second goal of the game was his 100th career pro point; the defenseman has 54 points (14g-40a) in 80 career games with Orlando

Alexander Kuqali skated in his 100th career Solar Bears game tonight; The defenseman is one of three players to have appeared in every game for the Solar Bears this season and currently holds the team's active ironman streak of 73 games, dating back to Jan. 29, 2020 at Cincinnati

Orlando improved to 21-0-0-0 this season when scoring four or more goals

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their season-high nine-game road trip on when they face the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

