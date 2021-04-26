Solar Bears Hand Indy Second Loss in Weekend Series

April 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Resuming Saturday's postponed game on Monday, the Indy Fuel hosted the Orlando Solar Bears for the final game of a three-game series. The Solar Bears started the game with a 2-0 lead before adding on two more in the second period and one in the third. Indy would score in the final minutes but they would eventually fall 5-1 on Monday night.

Resuming the game with five minutes left in the first period, Indy would give up a handful of shots before the period ended, sending the Solar Bears into the locker room leading 2-0.

The Fuel would start the second killing off a long 5-on-3 penalty where Orlando would put several shots on Dan Bakala. Taking advantage of a slashing penalty on Josh Dickinson, Orlando's power play moved the puck around until Aaron Luchuk got open and beat Bakala with a one-timer. The Solar Bears would add their fourth goal of the game when Karlis Cukste threw a puck on net from the point and Fabrizio Ricci deflected it past Bakala.

Indy would have an early chance on the power play in the third period but Michael Lackey and the Solar Bears penalty kill would hold them off. Indy's Alex Rauter would score in the final minutes of the game but a power-play goal by Tristin Langan gave Orlando a 5-1 win on Monday.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.