Thunder Signs Rookie Thompson; Adds Fleurent to PTO

October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Tyr Thompson to a standard player contract and forward Brady Fleurent to a Player Tryout Agreement.

"We're excited to add both players for the coming season as we get ready for training camp," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Thompson had a solid junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. His father, Rocky, played a long pro career in the NHL and the AHL. Brady put up great numbers during his college career and has some pro experience."

Thompson, 23, turns pro after completing a three-year career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward appeared in 66 career games for the Chargers, recording 15 points (10g, 5a).

"I can't wait to get to Wichita and get things going," commented Thompson. "It's been a dream of mine to play pro hockey for as long as I can remember and I'm honored to be a part of this organization. I've heard great things about the city, fans and it's going to be awesome competing to reach the ultimate goal of bringing a championship to the plains."

Prior to heading to college, he had a productive junior career in the AJHL with the Olds Grizzlys and Whitecourt Wolverines. He amassed 130 points (52g, 78a) in 170 games and added 18 points (3g, 15a) in 24 career playoff games.

Fleurent, 27, enters his fourth season as a pro. The native of Biddeford, Maine played last season for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears. He recorded 16 points (8g, 8a) in 24 games. He has also spent time in the ECHL with Atlanta, South Carolina, Wheeling and Norfolk.

"I'm very excited to be coming to Wichita," said Fleurent. "I can't wait to get to the city and get camp underway."

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 171-pound forward played four seasons at the University of New England (NCAA D-III). He served as the team captain during his junior and senior seasons. He racked up 181 points (60g, 121a) in 110 games for the Nor'Easters.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 8 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.