Americans Announce 2021-2022 Captains

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), are proud to announce the Americans Team Captains for the 2021-2022 season.

Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson announced on Wednesday that Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak will wear the C for the upcoming year. They have a combined five AA Championships between them.

Spencer Asuchak will begin his ninth season with the Americans. He joined Allen as a rookie back in the 2013-2014 season, putting up 56 points in 66 games, and finished runner-up for the Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year Award to former teammate Alex Lavoie.

Chad Costello returns to Texas after playing the last three seasons in Europe (DEL). Costello is a former ECHL MVP with the Americans, as well as a Finals MVP in 2016 with Allen.

"Costello (Chad) and Asuchak (Spencer) both bring leadership and a ton of scoring to the team," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "They have always produced when we needed it the most."

The Americans open training camp on October 9th in Allen. The regular season opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. For more information on Season Tickets call 972-912-1000.

