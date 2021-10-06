Reading Training Camp Roster Revealed Tomorrow, Five Royals Called up to Phantoms' Camp

Reading Royals forward Brayden Low

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced that training camp rosters will be revealed TOMORROW after the ECHL submission deadline at 3:00 p.m. Also, five Royals players have been called up to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' training camp after an incorrect list was prematurely revealed.

Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Hayden Hodgson, Patrick McNally and Brendan van Riemsdyk have been loaned to Lehigh Valley for its training camp, which started Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Matthew Strome, Kirill Ustimenko and Max Willman round out past Royals players that are in camp with the Phantoms. All three players participated in the Flyers' training camp and are on NHL contracts.

The Royals' training camp will begin Friday, Oct. 8, and will end Thursday, Oct. 21.

