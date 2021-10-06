Cyclones Announce ATO Signings

October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed six players to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement ahead of the team's training camp that begins next week. Among those are two defenseman, forwards, and goaltenders that are listed below.

Forwards

Mike Gornall: 26, 5-11 201lbs. Last team: Macon Mayhem (SPHL)

Brett Van Os: 25, 6-2 209lbs. Last team: Western Michigan U (NCAA)

Defensemen

Samuel Hunter: 24, 6-2 203lbs. Last team: Queen's Univ. (USports-19/20)

Kyle Thacker: 28, 6-3 205lbs. Last team: Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL-19/20)

Goaltenders

Tyler Johnson: 23, 6-4 192lbs. Last team: Syracuse Crunch (AHL)

Corbin Kaczperski: 25, 6-3 194lbs. Last team: Univ. of Denver (NCAA)

"We're excited to bring young, unique players with talent into our training camp for a chance to make our team," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "This game is about opportunity and sometimes that is what a player needs; a team to give them a chance to prove they belong at this level. We look forward to them coming in and competing for a spot on this season's roster."

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.