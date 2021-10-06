Thunder Add Rookie D-Man Greg DiTomaso

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Greg DiTomaso to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

DiTomaso joins Adirondack following three seasons at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound righty collected 12 goals and 50 assists in 82 games with the Rams and was named to the USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team and USports (OUA West) Defenseman of the Year in 2019-20.

Prior to his collegiate career, DiTomaso spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit, and Barrie Colts. in 187 OHL games, the Toronto, Ontario native notched nine goals and added 45 assists. DiTomaso also played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Gatineau Olympiques.

In 2016-17, DiTomaso appeared in 35 games with the St. Catherines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. His 72 points (20 goals, 52 assists) were the most by a defenseman that season.

